Savage’s Team-Focused Culture Earns Company 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, has earned the USA TODAY 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million Team Members and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations across the country that have built great cultures.

“We’re pleased to be recognized as one of the top workplaces in America, where our Team Members can grow with us as we continue to grow with our Customers,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our culture of teamwork, integrity, safety and innovation is key to attracting and retaining top talent and making a difference for our Team Members, Customers and communities.”

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA award are chosen based solely on Team Member feedback gathered through an engagement survey, issued by Energage. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, among others.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, with more than 4,000 Team Members in over 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. We strive to always Do the Right Thing, Find a Better Way and Make a Difference. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business so they can Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageco.com

