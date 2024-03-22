The board of AB Snaigė approved and publishes a notification on the intention to delist shares of AB Snaigė from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius and not to continue the public offering of shares





On 22 March 2024 the board of AB Snaigė (hereinafter the „Company“) adopted a decision to approve and publish a notification regarding the intention to delist the Company's shares from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius and not to continue the public offering of shares. This issue will be considered and voted on in the convened extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders on 15 April 2024.

