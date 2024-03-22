BNP PARIBAS GROUP: Release of the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2023

Release of the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2023

Paris, 22 March 2024

BNP Paribas announces the publication of the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2023.

The Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2023 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 22 March 2024 and is listed under n° D.24-0158.

It includes :

• the Annual financial report 2023 ;

• the corporate governance report; and

• Information on the fees of statutory auditors.

The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/financial-reports and on the AMF website.

Attachment