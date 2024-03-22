Weekly Report (March 15-21, 2024) on the First Tranche of Stellantis 2024 Share Buyback Program

AMSTERDAM, March 22, 2024 - Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or the “Company”) announced today that pursuant to its First Tranche of the 2024 Share Buyback Program announced on February 28, 2024, covering up to €1 billion to be executed in the open market during the period between February 28, 2024 and June 5, 2024, it has repurchased the following common shares in the period between March 15 up to and including March 21, 2024:

Date Number of Shares Repurchased Average Market Purchase Price in € per share Repurchased Volume in € (excluding fees) Venues 19-march-24 164 495 €26.1981 €4 309 455.15 MI 19-march-24 13 617 €26.1659 €356 300.88 CEUX 21-march-24 2 274 116 €27.0148 €61 434 690.65 MI Total 2 452 228 €26.9553 €66 100 446.68

Since February 28, 2024 up to and including March 21, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 12,813,646 common shares for a total consideration of € 322,576,245.70.

As of March 21, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 154,903,943 common shares equal to 3.84% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Stellantis’ corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section www.stellantis.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-info/share-buyback-program.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

