Cronos Launches Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced today the launch of Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions, its exciting first entry into the chocolate edibles category. Cronos’ newest edible innovation was developed and designed by an expert team of culinary chefs, food scientists, and leaders in cannabis product development. The bite-sized Chocolate Fusions™ feature a dynamic, multi-texture experience, combining a soft and chewy center, crunch inclusions, and an outer layer of rich creamy chocolate that delivers a decadent sweet treat for adult cannabis consumers.



“We are thrilled to bolster the recent successful launch of the Lord Jones® brand in Canada with our first chocolate edibles,” said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. “These hand-crafted and artfully created chocolates demonstrate our passion for delivering a differentiated experience through an innovative cannabis product that our consumers will love. This breakthrough innovation is the result of our continuous commitment to and investment in R&D and product development, and we're excited to add Chocolate Fusions™ to our growing family of premium and THC-focused Lord Jones® products in Canada, which are designed to take adult consumers above and beyond.”

Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions feature winning attributes to attract cannabis consumers, including three delicious flavor combinations, an artisanal design that highlights a creative combination of textures, and a flavor-masking system to ensure outstanding taste. Through an extensive research and sensory testing process, our team of experts seized the opportunity to deliver an exceptional edible that elevates the overall category.

Each package of Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions includes five pieces with 2mg of THC per piece. Chocolate Fusions™ will be available in the following flavors and formats:

Lord Jones® Cookies & Cream Chocolate Fusions 10mg THC total per package Three layers of white chocolate, cookie crunch bits, and a chewy fudge center

Lord Jones® Salted Caramel Crunch 1:1 CBD | THC Chocolate Fusions 10mg THC and 10mg CBD per package Three layers of milk chocolate, a sweet and salty crunch, and a smooth caramel center

Lord Jones® Dazzleberry Pop Chocolate Fusions 10mg THC total per package Three layers of gold-dusted dark chocolate, a crackling pop, and a sweet berry center





Cronos continues to be an award-winning leader in cannabis edibles. The same team behind the hugely popular SOURZ by Spinach® and Spinach FEELZTM portfolio of gummies leveraged their expertise in the edibles space to create this innovation for the chocolate category for the Lord Jones® brand.

“I’m extremely proud of Cronos’ leadership position in edibles and to see the visionary evolution of our edible offerings. We believe Chocolate Fusions™ are a category-defining product that will expand the chocolate segment,” said Mike Gorenstein, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos. “We believe that our Chocolate Fusions™ deliver on what consumers have come to expect from our brands – truly differentiated, consistent, and high-quality products that introduce new and unexpected ways to consume cannabis. We look forward to growing the Lord Jones® brand in Canada and building a bold, premium portfolio that shapes the future of what is possible in cannabis innovation.”

To learn more about Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions, visit us online at https://lordjones.ca/edibles/, and follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/thelordjones.

Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions launch in Ontario this month and will be available throughout Canada by mid-2024.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology, and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the consumer experience and consumer reception with respect to Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions; the availability of Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions in various markets and in various flavors and formats; and the anticipated growth of the Lord Jones® brand; the Cronos brand portfolio; and Cronos's efforts to advance cannabis research, technology, and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

