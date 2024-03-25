Freight Technologies, Inc. Preliminary Results for Q4 2023 Show Strong Revenue Growth

HOUSTON, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT or “Fr8Tech”), a technology company offering its custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning that offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, today announces its preliminary financial results for Q4 2023 which concluded on Dec. 31, 2023.



Fr8Tech marks its third consecutive quarter of notable revenue growth in Q4 2023 achieving approximately $5 million in quarterly revenue, reflecting 7.5% growth compared to the previous quarter and more than 16% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The YTD gross margin percentage rose to 9.3%, showcasing a more than 50-basis point improvement over the prior year-to-date results in 2022.

Fr8Tech is excited to witness an upward trajectory in client engagement with Fr8App. Clients increasingly leverage the platform’s real-time, all-in-one portal, streamlining their operations for enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Don Quinby, CFO of Fr8Tech, said: "The company continued to demonstrate strong execution in its core offerings for cross-border shipping and dedicated fleet services with the third straight quarter of revenue growth. The market has recovered from its lows in late 2022 and early 2023, and we are back on a growth trajectory. The team continues to add customers and build carrier capacity while enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of the platform. We are well positioned for continued growth and margin improvements for 2024."

Fr8Tech anticipates a healthy 2024 and remains dedicated to advancing innovation, expanding its client base, and delivering value to shareholders. The strategic focus on core segments and the commitment to client satisfaction position Fr8App as a market leader in the evolving landscape of freight technology.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App Inc.), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Fr8App Inc.’s business, if it should recur; (2) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (5) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (6) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (7) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in ’Fr8Tech other filings with the SEC. Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.