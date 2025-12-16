Freight Technologies Announces Deal to Acquire JAK Solar

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire JAK Solar Loans 1 Limited (“JAK Solar”).

JAK Solar operates a scalable platform focused on the ownership and servicing of residential solar-related financial contracts, supported by established servicing arrangements and predictable payment structures. As of November 30, 2025, JAK Solar owned a portfolio of 62 active and performing U.S.-based residential solar loans with aggregate outstanding principal and interest through maturity of approximately $1.85 million and a weighted average maturity of 9.6 years.

Upon closing, the acquisition will expand Freight Technologies’ asset base through Jak Solar’s portfolio of contracted, long-duration financial assets tied to residential renewable energy systems. The Company expects the transaction to strengthen its balance sheet, improve operating cash flows, and enhance overall financial flexibility, while remaining aligned with Fr8Tech’s disciplined capital allocation framework.

“This acquisition will provide Freight Technologies with long-duration, recurring cash flows supported by a scalable servicing platform,” said Javier Selgas, Chief Executive Officer of Freight Technologies. “It will strengthen our financial position and create strategic flexibility as we continue to evaluate opportunities that support sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.”



For the year ended December 31, 2024, and the nine months ended September 30, 2025, JAK Solar generated unaudited gross cash receipts (a non-GAAP measure) of approximately $314,810 and $246,587, respectively, with limited historical write-offs. The platform is designed to support additional assets over time, including other residential energy efficiency and home improvement financings.

Freight Technologies continues to execute on its strategy of leveraging technology, data, and intelligent systems to support operational efficiency and long-term value creation, while selectively deploying capital into opportunities that enhance resilience, scalability, and performance.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide, Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators, and Zayren , an AI based, machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic OTR freight shipments across Mexico and the United States. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

About JAK Solar

JAK Solar is an integrated and scalable business that manages and services residential solar loans with a portfolio of 62 active and performing U.S.-based residential solar power system loans with an aggregate outstanding principal and interest through maturity of more than $1.8 million as of November 30, 2025.

