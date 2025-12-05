Freight Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Solvento to Integrate Financial Workflows

HOUSTON, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Solvento, a leading fintech provider serving the trucking and logistics industry in Latin America. The collaboration brings together two complementary platforms to create a unified ecosystem that streamlines both logistics execution and financial settlement.

Through this integration, brokers, carriers and shippers using our Fleet Rocket Transportation Management System (TMS) software (“Fleet Rocket TMS”), can automatically connect shipment and operational data to Solvento’s financial management tools, simplifying invoicing, collections, payments, factoring, and receivables and payables reporting. Likewise, Solvento’s customer base can now leverage Fleet Rocket TMS as the preferred transportation management system for end-to-end planning, dispatch, visibility, and performance analytics.

“Fleet Rocket TMS is designed to help shippers and brokers run smarter, faster, better,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies. “By connecting logistics execution with Solvento’s full suite of financial services, we are closing the loop between operations and back office functions. Our customers gain a more efficient workflow, enhanced transparency, and more powerful tools to help them scale. We are excited to begin our relationship with Solvento through this collaboration, which we believe will create meaningful value for our customers.”

“Our mission at Solvento is to make payments for logistics operations easier, quicker, and more reliable,” said Jaime Tabachnik, CEO of Solvento. “Collaborating with Freight Technologies allows us to deliver that value directly inside the logistics process itself. Fleet Rocket is a powerful TMS, and together we’re providing integrated solutions that reduce friction and empower companies to operate with greater efficiency and financial clarity. We look forward to growing this partnership and supporting our customers across the region.”

The two companies are also launching a mutual referral program and are onboarding partners and clients under the referral framework. With the partnership in place, Freight Technologies and Solvento plan to introduce additional collaborative features and joint offerings in the future.

About Solvento

Solvento is an AI-powered fintech platform transforming logistics operations across Latin America through automation and smart financing solutions. Its suite of tools enables shippers, carriers, brokers, and 3PLs to validate invoices instantly, automate payments, and improve cash flow across the supply chain. To date, Solvento has processed more than 150,000 invoices, supported over 3,000 carriers, and financed more than MXN 4.5 billion in freight operations. For more information, visit solvento.ai

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide, Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators, and Zayren , an AI based, machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic OTR freight shipments across Mexico and the United States. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.