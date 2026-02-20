Freight Technologies Completes ISO 9001:2015 Annual Audit

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions that address distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, is proud to announce it successfully completed its first annual ISO 9001:2015 surveillance audit on December 23, 2025, under the scope of Logistics Services and Transportation of Goods in North America.

The confirmation of the internationally recognized certification for both its Mexico and US entities validates the Company’s successful implementation of a Quality Management System (QMS) designed to ensure consistent service excellence and continuous improvement. Maintaining the ISO 9001:2015 across two countries reflects the Company’s commitment to delivering efficient, reliable and innovative logistics solutions.

What is ISO 9001:2015?

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized standard for quality management systems. It provides organizations with a framework to enhance operational efficiency, meet customer expectations, and drive continuous improvement. By adhering to ISO 9001 standards, companies demonstrate their commitment to quality processes, customer satisfaction, and sustained business performance. With over one million certifications worldwide, ISO 9001:2015 is the most widely adopted quality management standard.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of Fr8Tech’s quality management system, including comprehensive audits of processes, documentation, and overall operational efficiency.

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said “This successful completion of the certification’s annual audit represents a standing promise to our clients that we will continue to set benchmarks for service excellence and innovation in North America’s freight technology marketplace. Fr8App’s achievement of the ISO 9001:2015 certification for the second year in a row aligns with our vision to revolutionize freight logistics through cutting-edge technology and customer-focused solutions.”

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide, Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators, and Zayren.ai , an AI based, machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic OTR freight shipments across Mexico and the United States. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

