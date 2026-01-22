Freight Technologies Launches Zayren Pro with Next-Generation AI Agents

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics technology company, today announced the strategic launch of Zayren Pro, a premium commercial evolution of its AI-driven predictive pricing and matching platform. The release builds on the successful debut of Zayren in November 2025 and will contribute to the Company’s subscription-based SaaS revenue.

Developed by Fr8Tech’s in-house AI Lab, Zayren Pro transitions the Company’s AI strategy from market visibility to actionable procurement execution. This new tier introduces advanced agentic AI capabilities, provides for unlimited query capacity, and establishes a proprietary carrier portal to rapidly scale the Company’s digital freight network across the robust U.S.–Mexico nearshoring corridor.

Zayren Pro empowers enterprise shippers and brokers to move beyond simple rate prediction. The platform utilizes historical data and real-time market signals to autonomously shortlist carriers, benchmark costs against current volatility, and enable direct carrier contact. While Zayren AI leverages market data to find the best broker quotes, Zayren Pro closes the loop between pricing and booking and empowers users to identify and connect with verified carriers that match lane requirements and shipper priorities.

Key features of the Zayren Pro expansion include:

Premium SaaS Model with unlimited AI Agent usage and deep-tier market intelligence, furthering the Company’s shift toward high-value, recurring revenue streams.



Proprietary Carrier Portal that allows carriers to self-onboard and manage lane preferences, creating a “network effect” that continuously enriches the platform’s capacity database.



Smart Procurement Shortlists are created by AI algorithms that rank verified carriers based on cost, performance, and specific lane requirements, reducing manual procurement time significantly.



Direct Execution Tools with enhanced connectivity features that allow shippers to instantly turn AI rate predictions into confirmed carrier bookings.

“The launch of Zayren Pro represents a commercial maturation of our AI roadmap,” said Javier Selgas, Chief Executive Officer of Freight Technologies. “With Zayren Pro, we are monetizing our ability to predict rates by giving customers the tools to execute on those rates, while deploying our most advanced agentic AI systems to act as an intelligent procurement assistant. This release is critical to our strategy of capturing massive cross-border nearshoring demand with a unified, scalable technology stack that saves time, reduces friction, and becomes smarter as more carriers join and share their preferences—creating a self-reinforcing ecosystem of supply and demand.”

To learn more about Zayren Pro, please visit zayren.ai

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide, Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators, and Zayren , an AI based, machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic OTR freight shipments across Mexico and the United States. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

