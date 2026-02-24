Freight Technologies Reports Robust Productivity Gains: AI-Native Solutions Enable 15x Domestic and 5x Cross-Border Efficiency Gains

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a technology-centric logistics company offering a diversified portfolio of AI software solutions designed to address key inefficiencies in the supply chain, today announced strong productivity gains across key operating metrics for customers and its internal operations. The Company's intelligence-led and automation-driven solutions are improving the pace, accuracy, and scale of customers’ freight management, while providing revenue synergies and margin improvements for Fr8Tech.

Over the past year, Freight Technologies has deployed proprietary, agentic AI systems across its existing offerings, including Fr8App for over-the-road, cross-border spot service, Fr8Fleet for dedicated capacity, and Waavely for ocean container shipments. Zayren Pro, Fleet Rocket, and other embedded AI features serve as the foundation for this efficiency, redefining how freight transactions are created, priced, tendered, tracked, validated, and documented. By utilizing autonomous voice agents and AI-powered rate prediction, the platform handles routine and repetitive tasks, including carrier discovery and status updates, and empowers valuable employees to focus on workflow supervision, exceptions management, and the customer experience.

Fr8Tech’s architecture places AI upstream of traditional transportation management, creating autonomous, decision-oriented systems beyond task-level automation. The Company’s platform intelligence drives execution rather than merely records it.

Fr8Tech’s larger domestic and cross-border operators that manage more than 3,500 loads annually are closing bookings within minutes compared to hours in prior years. Cross border documentation processes are being accelerated five times as workflow management and proof-of-delivery and other critical document validations are automated. Internally, the Company is now managing a higher volume of shipments across its platforms with about half of the operations headcount following staff reductions in 2025 with capacity for growth, and is able to cross-sell Fleet Rocket, its transportation management system (“TMS”) software into its customer base.

ACCEL IT Director, Alfredo Castro, noted, “Implementing Fleet Rocket as our transportation management system has dramatically improved the speed and simplicity of booking freight for our customers. We expect this deployment to drive meaningful cost savings while unlocking greater visibility and smarter load management across our operations — ultimately delivering a stronger, more reliable experience for our customers.”

“Freight Technologies has spent years building proprietary AI capabilities with a clear objective: create an operating system where software performs the work and people provide judgment,” said Javier Selgas, Chief Executive Officer of Freight Technologies. “We are now seeing the full monetization of those investments. Our platform enables us to handle materially higher volumes with a leaner organization, while simultaneously laying the groundwork for SaaS-based commercialization of our AI tools. This is a foundational step toward becoming a software-first logistics company with durable, long-term scalability.”

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide, Fleet Rocket , a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators, and Zayren , an AI based, machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic OTR freight shipments across Mexico and the United States. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

