Vishay Intertechnology’s EFI Warwick Factory Certified to IATF 16949:2016 for IGBR Product Family

MALVERN, Pa., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Specialty Thin Film (STF) division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its Electro-Films (EFI) factory in Warwick, Rhode Island, has been certified to the IATF 16949:2016 quality standard for the IGBR family of back contact wirebondable gate resistors, designed to reduce noise in silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET power modules.



Based on ISO 9001:2015 — with additional automotive customer-specific requirements — IATF 16949:2016 is the global technical specification and quality management standard for the automotive industry. With this certification, the quality management system at the EFI Warwick factory is now certified to ISO 9001:2015 for all products, and IATF 16949:2016 for IGBR resistors. In addition, its environmental management system is certified to ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to product information:

www.vishay.com/ppg?61107

Link to DNA of Tech image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com