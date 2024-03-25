Climb Channel Solutions Awarded NAM Distributor of the Year by Delinea

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) was recently honored with the NAM Distributor of the Year award by Delinea at their 2024 Unlocked Award for the Americas event. In addition to this recognition, Climb’s COO & President, Tim Popovich, and Director of the Vendor Manager Team, Ken Juntunen, were invited to join Delinea’s Partner Advisory Board.



During this event, Delinea executives, distributors, and partners gathered in Ft. Lauderdale for three days and two nights of networking and informative business sessions. This provided attendees the chance to explore fresh ideas, expand their network, and collaborate on strategies to accelerate business.

“We are happy to present Climb with this award as a true testament to our ongoing partnership,” said Kara Trovato, VP Channels AMS at Delinea. “Our growth at Climb over the past year is incredible, and as we anticipate ongoing growth through the development of our Delinea team there, it is apparent how valuable this relationship is. Congratulations to the Climb team being recognized for this award and thank you for your dedication to driving business with Delinea.”

As a result of Delinea and Climb’s growing success, they have created a dedicated team to support Climb’s Delinea business. Partners can look forward to increased engagement in areas such as sales and process enablement, partner programs and incentives, onboarding, trainings and more through Delinea’s Vendor Managers at Climb.

“Climb is honored to receive the Distributor of the Year award from Delinea, highlighting the significant growth we’ve achieved together over the past year,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “This award underscores our strong partnership and the dedication of our teams. I’m excited about the potential for further success as we expand our team in the coming year. Thank you to Delinea for this recognition and to the Climb teams for their contributions to our immense growth.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise.

© Delinea Inc. 2024. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.