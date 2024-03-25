Declaration of transactions in own shares N 2024/03

Paris, 25 March 2024

DISCLOSURE N° 2024/03

OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From March 18 to March 22, 2024

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

      
      
Issuer identifier Code
(LEI)		Transaction dateISINTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros)Market
(MIC)
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Mar-24NL0015001W4951,79326.9368XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Mar-24NL0015001W4921,38426.8901DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Mar-24NL0015001W491,82326.9220TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Mar-24NL0015001W4948,01426.5462XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Mar-24NL0015001W4936,00026.5183DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Mar-24NL0015001W493,00026.5760TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Mar-24NL0015001W4934,72026.7958XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Mar-24NL0015001W4921,20726.7842DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Mar-24NL0015001W491,57326.4920TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8521-Mar-24NL0015001W4942,81126.5292XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8521-Mar-24NL0015001W4928,00026.6320DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8521-Mar-24NL0015001W493,00026.7115TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Mar-24NL0015001W4922,79626.6011XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Mar-24NL0015001W4915,00026.5738DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Mar-24 NL0015001W491,57826.6702TQE
      

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

