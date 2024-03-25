Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), March 25, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 18/03/2024 3,793 391.7792 1,486,018.51 3,499 428.6560 1,499,867.34 1,377,035.75 7,292 392.6295 2,863,054.26 19/03/2024 3,749 395.7620 1,483,711.74 - - - - 3,749 395.7620 1,483,711.74 20/03/2024 3,732 398.2876 1,486,409.32 3,695 432.9185 1,599,633.86 1,475,132.66 7,427 398.7535 2,961,541.98 21/03/2024 3,783 397.4562 1,503,576.80 3,698 432.5742 1,599,659.39 1,466,635.55 7,481 397.0341 2,970,212.35 22/03/2024 3,730 399.3821 1,489,695.23 - - - - 3,730 399.3821 1,489,695.23 18,787







396.5195







7,449,411.60







10,892







431.4323







4,699,160.59







4,318,803.96







29,679







396.5166







11,768,215.56







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till March 22, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 151,771,919.93 for No. 447,608 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 45,192,799.40 (Euro 41,509,321.16*) for No. 118,995 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of March 22, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 13,783,555 common shares equal to 5.36% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until March 22, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,936,076 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 766,025,767.24.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

