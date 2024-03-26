Dividend payment ex-date of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS (trading code TKM1T, ISIN code EE0000001105) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 3rd of April 2024 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 2nd of April 2024. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2023.

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS will pay dividend 0.72 euros per share on 8th of April 2024.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone +372 731 5000