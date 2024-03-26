ACAMS’ "Financial Crime Matters" Podcast Leads the Charge in Unraveling Financial Crime Complexities, Reaching Milestone of 500,000+ Downloads

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACAMS’ acclaimed podcast series, "Financial Crime Matters," which is dedicated to exploring the intricate world of financial crime, has reached a significant milestone with over 500,000 downloads as of March 2024. Launched in March 2019, the podcast has steadily gained traction among anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals and a broader audience interested in staying informed about illicit financial crime threats.

The inaugural episode of "Financial Crime Matters” featured Bradley Hope, co-author of the bestselling book "Billion Dollar Whale." Since then, the series has grown to encompass a diverse range of topics and expert insights, including blockchain analytics, decentralized finance, combating human trafficking and child exploitation, geopolitical crises, corruption scandals, drug trafficking, and the ever-evolving regulatory landscape of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) measures.

Noteworthy episodes contributing to the podcast's success include discussions on blockchain analytics with Gurvais Grigg from Chainalysis, an insightful interview with "The Laundrymen" author Jeffrey Robinson, and in-depth conversations with Jake Bernstein, author of "Secrecy World," and Elizabeth Roper, former head of cybersecurity at the District Attorney of New York's office.

The podcast has also won several awards, including:

2023 Azbee Awards (American Society of Business Publication Editors): Regional Bronze Award: Financial Crime Matters — “Addressing Hunger in Afghanistan”

Reflecting on the milestone, Kieran Beer, ACAMS Chief Analyst and host of the podcast expressed gratitude for the engaged listenership and ACAMS' unwavering support.

"We launched 'Financial Crime Matters' with the goal of providing valuable insights to anti-financial crime professionals. However, we've been delighted to attract a broader audience keen on understanding the complexities of financial crime and safeguarding themselves and their communities," said Kieran Beer. "As we celebrate this milestone, I am humbled by the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions on critical issues impacting our society. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the remarkable individuals who have contributed their expertise and insights to the series, as well as to ACAMS for their steadfast support," he added.

With an array of compelling episodes in the pipeline, "Financial Crime Matters" remains committed to fostering informed dialogue and empowering individuals with the knowledge to combat financial crime effectively.