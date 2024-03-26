Lelantos Holdings Expands Stock Offerings with Filing of Tier 1 Regulation A Statement and Employee Stock Ownership Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LNTO) (“Lelantos” or the “Company”), has successfully expanded its stock offering through the filing of a Tier 1 Registration A Offering Statement (Reg. A) and an Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP). Collectively, the two programs will open up the Company’s current float and trading pool with up to 160,000,000 free trading shares. The Reg. A can potentially provide new investment funds into the company to support operations and expansion efforts, and the ESOP allows Lelantos to provide key employees, consultants, and advisors additional benefits within the public company for substantive efforts that advance the goals and growth of the entity.



CEO Nathan Puente states, “The Registration A Offering Statement and ESOP provide our company with powerful tools to garner investment and leverage benefits, respectively, for the people, groups, and partnering entities who are pushing the expansion of our business. We look forward to opening up the unrestricted Reg. A shares to our existing shareholder base as well as newly interested parties to help us further achieve our 2024 goals.”

What is a Registration A Statement?

SEC Form 1-A, also known as a Registration A Offering, is a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by entities seeking exemption for registration requirements for certain public offerings. The exemption allows securities issued through the registration to be unrestricted and freely tradeable upon purchase. Securities issued in reliance upon Regulation A provisions must provide investors with an offering statement that meets the requirements of Form 1-A. The form is also known as the "Regulation A Offering Statement" under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933. Lelantos has successfully filed both Form 1-A and the Regulation A Offering Statement and is authorized to issue securities through the registration.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

SEC Form 1-A is a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission by entities seeking exemption for registration requirements for certain public offerings under Regulation A.

Regulation A waives registration requirements for any public offering of securities of $75 million or less within a 12-month period, and it's divided into two tiers.

Lelantos has filed for the Tier 1 offering, which is capped at $20 million for the aggregate offering price and aggregate sales of securities offered over a 12-month period.

The Tier 2 is limited to $75 million in securities offerings in a 12-month period and will be an option pursued by the Lelantos board following the successful exhaustion of the Tier 1 offering.

What is an Employee Stock Ownership Program?

An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) is an employee benefit plan that gives workers ownership interest in the company in the form of shares of stock. ESOPs give the sponsoring company—the selling shareholder—and participants various tax benefits, making them qualified plans, and are often used by employers as a corporate finance strategy to align the interests of their employees with those of their shareholders. Lelantos has structured its ESOP in a specific manner to provide ownership benefits directly to the employees, consultants, and advisors who are driving growth for the Company.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) is an employee benefit plan that gives workers ownership interest in the company in the form of shares of stock.

The Lelantos ESOP encourages the Company’s employees, consultants, and advisors to give their all as the company’s success translates into financial rewards.

Lelantos’ ESOP was crafted to help empower the individuals who contribute to the success of the company to feel more appreciated and better compensated for the work they do.

The ESOP directly ties distributions from the plan to vesting, which gives employees, consultants, and advisors rights to employer-provided assets over time.

Newly appointed Board of Directors member, Sean Land, states: “Authorizing the ESOP is a proud achievement for the Company. As a former employee of a publicly traded entity, and with the current role I have within the Company, I understand the importance of providing stock ownership to inspire the bright and talented individuals we have working for us to give it their all. We are consciously working to create an environment that empowers everyone involved with a sense of ownership and belonging.”

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of “Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint-venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. With a focus on sustainable energy, Lelantos Holdings has a mission of being at the forefront of innovation in a dynamic industry, and the goal of operating as a vertically integrated entity to reduce overhead and increase service offerings. The Company’s overall vision has been collectively developed by a seasoned management team over the past decade to culminate its current operations, foster innovation, and advance technological developments.

Lelantos Holdings website: Lelantosholdings.io

About Lelantos Energy

INNOVATIVE. STRATEGIC. SOLUTION ORIENTED.

Lelantos Energy offers a forward-thinking solution to adapt to the dynamic landscape of commercial solar, residential solar, microgrid design, energy storage architecture, and EV supercharging. With extensive industry expertise, they provide a comprehensive approach and have strategically joined forces with experienced and leading industry professionals as well as dedicated lending resources to create a model that will mitigate risk, establish high-yield rewards for investors, and firmly cement their vision to advance and revolutionize the delivery of renewable energy projects on a global scale.

Lelantos Energy’s strength is intelligently designing and developing large-scale projects, from multi-location operations to fully developed utility-scale systems. Beyond that, their key relationships allow them to finance, source products, develop and go to construction more quickly than traditional renewable energy solutions providers.

Lelantos Energy website: www.Lelantos.Energy

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our company website, www.LelantosHoldings.io, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the Company website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

info@Lelantos.Group

Wire Service Contact: