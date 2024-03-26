New White Paper from Salsify Defines The Next Generation of Product Experience Management

BOSTON, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today released a new White Paper to define the next generation of PXM operations. The piece, titled “What Is the Next Gen PXM?: The Past, Present, and Future of Product Experience Management” and authored by Salsify co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Rob Gonzalez, identifies substantial business shifts that expand the requirements for a PXM platform. A next-gen PXM platform will help brand manufacturers achieve the growth, operational efficiency, and tech stack consolidation that commerce success and profitability will require in this next decade.



The report states, “Product experience management (PXM) isn't just another industry acronym — it's the solution to a fundamental challenge in digital retail. From optimizing product visibility to harmonizing diverse digital touch points, PXM aims to revolutionize how brands engage with consumers online…The goal of PXM is to optimize every touch point on the digital shelf — everywhere.” According to Gonzalez, “classic PIM solutions are fundamentally mis-architected for the digital shelf…Modern PXM solutions compete for enterprise PIM solution deals, some are named leaders in the Forrester Wave report for PIM, and are displacing traditional PIM solutions as businesses invest in omnichannel and digital transformation…PXM is becoming a strategic category in manufacturing and retail. PXM is subsuming PIM as a category.”

A recent IDC report echoed these statements. In their 2023 SaaSPath study, IDC shared that “80% of commerce professionals surveyed indicated that they agree or strongly agree with the statement, ‘Does your company consider PIM to be part of a broader PXM platform?’ This is a big step in the evolution of PXM implying that vendors have truly created a new category of commerce software.”1

The Salsify White Paper maintains that a PXM solution must enable its customers to:

Centralize all product content into a trusted, central source of truth PIM that is unified with a syndication solution.

all product content into a trusted, central source of truth PIM that is unified with a syndication solution. Connect content to every PDP on every destination shoppers are at with conversion-driving product experiences that grow sales.

content to every PDP on every destination shoppers are at with conversion-driving product experiences that grow sales. Automate processes and reduce manual work with AI, workflows, and automation to drive efficiency in PXM operations.



Next-gen capabilities focused on these foundational pillars “will empower your entire organization to meet the challenges and opportunities of the next decade of the digital shelf,” the report affirms. The next decade will see a shift in focus from “growth at all costs” to “omnichannel profitability” with brand executives driving both top- and bottom-line growth with greater operational efficiency, aided by a consolidation of their tech stacks. Complete and accurate product data must be accessible by more teams than ever and the collaboration between those teams “must be as automated and aided by artificial intelligence (AI) as possible.”

“AI has taken the concept of the product record and transformed it from a basic store of data into the origin point for a nearly limitless array of personalized and audience-specific content,” says Adam Fairholm, VP, Product & Innovation, Sitation, LLC. “In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI, one constant is that personalized, AI-assisted content at scale isn’t possible without a foundation of complete and accurate product data.”

The White Paper follows Salsify’s release of PXM Advance, a new version of the Salsify platform that raises the business value customers can achieve from their product experience management operations. The release features product advancements across AI and automation, efficiency improvements in governance and syndication, premium below-the fold Enhanced Content capabilities to drive increased conversion rates, and the introduction of the Salsify PXM App Center, a central homebase for PXM innovation from Salsify and their global network of partners.

Read the complete White Paper here and visit www.salsify.com for more information.

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

Media Contact:

Carolyn Adams

carolyn@bluerunpr.com

1 IDC, SaaSPath 2023: Examining the PIM/PXM SaaS Buyer’s Journey, IDC_P44535_082, August 3 2023.