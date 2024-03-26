Blockchain Intelligence Group Announces Partnership with FRNT Financial to Expand Sales Program for QLUE and BitRank

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins, and Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero is pleased to report that Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”) and FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (“FRNT”) have partnered to expand the sales efforts of BIG’s compliance and investigative tools: QLUE and BitRank.



The partnership aims to generate revenue by increasing subscriptions and sales of QLUE and BitRank across a more diverse group of business sectors via FRNT’s network and advisory services.

Blockchain Intelligence Group & FRNT: Trusted Advisory Meets Trusted Technology

FRNT’s mission is to bridge institutional tradfi and web-based finance through advisory across institutional capital markets. With FRNT serving as a reseller partner for QLUE and BitRank, non-crypto native firms will have vetted, trusted and directed entry into the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency through BIG’s compliance and investigative tools, supported by the expertise of FRNT.

With FRNT’s areas of focus extending from capital markets advisory to merchant banking, asset management and consulting, BIG’s products QLUE and BitRank will see increased exposure across more sectors–particularly those who are new to crypto and in need of services they can rely upon to navigate blockchain data safely.

Lance Morginn, President of Blockchain Intelligence Group, saw the importance of these protections first-hand when the company exposed a recent investment scam involving digital assets. “In this rapidly evolving digital asset landscape, the partnership between Blockchain Intelligence Group and FRNT furthers our quest to secure the blockchain ecosystem. By combining our state-of-the-art compliance and investigative tools, QLUE and BitRank, with FRNT's unparalleled advisory services, we are setting a new standard for safety and trust in the digital world. This collaboration not only extends our reach across various sectors but also ensures that firms, regardless of their experience with crypto, have the means to engage with blockchain technology safely and effectively. Our recent exposure of a digital asset investment scam underscores the critical need for such robust protections. Together with FRNT, we are committed to advancing the cause of secure and compliant blockchain transactions, making it a safer environment for all participants.”

As crypto markets, blockchain adoption and global AML regulations continue to expand, new ventures to legacy companies will need to adapt and fill knowledge gaps when it comes to emerging technologies and markets. The partnership of BIG and FRNT gives way for products like QLUE and BitRank to make that transition smooth and secure.

Digital Media Marketing Engagement

The Company has engaged Senergy Communications Capital Inc. (“Senergy”) to provide digital media and capital markets communications services to the Company. Senergy is a digital marketing firm that will assist with online communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the Company and its business model. In consideration for these services, the Company has agreed to pay Senergy a total of CAD$30,000 plus GST for a two-month period commencing on or about March 26, 2024. The fees to Senergy were paid upfront and will be used for coordinating and carrying out marketing of the Company and its products and services and for general awareness of the Company and will also cover expenses and costs for media distribution, influencer videos, and advertising. Senergy is a British Columbia based company headed by Aleem Fidai. Senergy’s engagement may be cancelled by the Company with two days’ written notice. As of the date hereof, Senergy (including Mr. Fidai) does not hold any securities of the Company and is an arm’s length service provider to the Company. Senergy has its principal place of business at 228 - 1122 Mainland Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. They can be contacted at aleem@senergy.capital or by telephone at 1-778-772-6740.

In addition, the Company has contracted Global One Media Group (“Global One Media”), to provide social media management and marketing services to further expand the reach of the Company's products and services and to bring about more awareness of the Company. Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Watch Blockchain Intelligence Group’s President, Lance Morginn, speak more about the company’s services, crypto investigation stories, and the future of the company in this interview with Global One Media Group, here.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial Inc. is at the forefront of bridging traditional finance (tradfi) with the digital age, specializing in advisory services and solutions for institutional capital markets. With a mission to seamlessly integrate institutional tradfi with web-based finance, FRNT leverages deep expertise across capital markets advisory, merchant banking, asset management, and consulting to unlock the potential of blockchain and cryptocurrency for our clients. As a trusted partner, FRNT is dedicated to demystifying the digital assets space for non-crypto native firms, providing them with a guided, secure entry into blockchain technology. Our partnership with Blockchain Intelligence Group underscores our commitment to delivering vetted, reliable, and essential services tailored to the unique needs of businesses navigating the complex landscape of digital assets.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.blockchaingroup.io.

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only and not powered by Zero Hash). Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com.

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

