Portillo’s ‘Mixes It Up’ With Two New Salads Chock Full of Windy City Style

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s , the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food, is taking its salad game to the next-level and inviting Guests to “mix it up” with the launch of two new salads – the Spicy Chicken Chopped Salad and Chicken Pecan Salad with Bacon. These made-to-order salads join menus nationwide alongside Portillo’s other fan-favorite salads, including Greek Salad, Caesar Salad and its famous original Chopped Salad. Whether you’re looking to elevate your dining experience or seeking a lighter alternative to Portillo’s other beloved Chicago-style fare, the new salad lineup offers Guests the finest in garden-fresh selections without sacrificing any of the Windy City flare they have come to know and love from the brand.



“We heard our guests – they love Portillo’s fresh salads so much that they wanted additional options. So we listened,” said Garrett Kern, Portillo’s VP of Strategy and Culinary. “We’ve been testing our new salads at a few restaurants since the beginning of the year, and we’re excited to now introduce them to all our Guests. The new Spicy Chicken Chopped Salad and Chicken Pecan Salad with Bacon Salad give our Guests even more ways to enjoy Portillo’s.”

Available at all Portillo’s restaurants in entrée and catering sizes, guests can experience the latest in fresh salad combinations, including:

NEW Spicy Chicken Chopped Salad: Features the best-selling chopped salad topped with breaded spicy chicken, hot giardiniera and tossed with Portillo’s House dressing.

NEW Chicken Pecan Salad with Bacon: Features Spring mix, red cabbage, sliced grilled chicken, Portillo's new thicker, crispier bacon, pecans, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese and is topped with a new creamy Honey Peppercorn dressing.

In addition to dine-in, drive-thru and takeout, Portillo’s salads are available for online ordering and delivery via the Portillo’s App and online at Portillos.com. All Portillo’s salads are also available for catering. To learn more about Portillo’s, please visit portillos.com , or follow Portillo’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT PORTILLO’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill., which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 80 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s favorites are available through its fast-growing catering business. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com .

