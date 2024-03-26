StorageVault Completes the Purchase of Storage Asset

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of one arm’s length storage asset for $10,000,000 in Southwestern Ontario (the “Acquisition”).

The total purchase price of the Acquisition, subject to customary adjustments, was paid with funds on hand.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 244 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 213 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 11.8 million rentable square feet on over 690 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com