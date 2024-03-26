Gardners Candies Unveils Ambitious National Grocery and Convenience Store Growth Plan

TYRONE, Pa., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardners Candies, Inc., the legendary Pennsylvania-based chocolatier, is launching an aggressive strategy to infiltrate grocery and convenience store shelves across the nation.



New Chief Operating Officer Jim Westover is leading the initiative, which includes bolstered production capabilities. Westover joined Gardners Candies earlier this year. Previously president of Pittsburgh-based LandOpt, he also has helped drive sales growth at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts and Bruster’s Real Ice Cream.

Gardners Candies products are already sold in more than 150 retail locations, including Sheetz, Giant Eagle, GetGo, Giant Food Stores and CVS. Sales in those outlets have surged by 30% over the past two years. The brand’s premier product, the Original Peanut Butter Meltaway, is crafted with a unique, proprietary peanut butter that melts in seconds. Created in the 1960s, the Penn State food science department was involved in its development.

The brand is focusing on introducing its iconic, premium confections to customers of Wawa, Kroger, Publix, UDF and Menard’s, as well as other national grocers and convenience store operators.

"Over the last few years, we’ve seen increased interest among regional retailers who see the value of carrying Gardners’ premium chocolates,” said Bill Sarris, CEO of Sarris Candies, Inc., which owns Gardners. “With Jim’s leadership and our new manufacturing capacity, Gardners Candies is poised to become a true national brand."

Photos of Westover and Gardners Candies logo here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/40jcth38rybd0y7rjhgp7/h?rlkey=ca1unw71btj9p9zfnbfjp3bll&dl=0

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across three states, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit https://www.gardnerscandies.com/.

