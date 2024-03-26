Bold BI Earns Spot on G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards Amid New Streamlined Subscription Plans

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that its business intelligence and embedded analytics platform, Bold BI, has been named to G2’s 2024 Best Analytics Software Awards. The company also announced that it has updated Bold BI’s subscription model to better suit users' needs.

“Bold BI’s inclusion in G2’s Best Software Awards places our platform in the top tier of over 2,200 products and speaks to the talent and dedication of our product and support teams—and the loyalty of our users,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “Customer experience is our number-one priority, and the feedback that we receive daily through support interactions and independent review sites continues to shape the features of our products, including our subscription and pricing models.”

Bold BI’s subscription strategy is tailored to the specific needs of different users, simplifying the deployment process.

Users can select pricing based on self-service deployment as a stand-alone BI application or embedded deployment as a complete BI solution within an organization’s existing software applications.

For self-service deployment, users can choose their preferred provisioning type: self-hosted or managed hosting, which provides a ready-to-use hosted application.

As an embedded application, organizations can also choose self-hosting with redistribution to white-label the platform for their customers.

The subscription cost can be tailored further based on the number of servers, clusters, or applications.

An interactive pricing page instantly estimates the cost of each subscription based on these customizable options.

Syncfusion offers a full-featured 15-day free trial for organizations to choose the best plan based on their needs. In line with Syncfusion’s dedication to individual developers and small businesses, the company also offers a free Community License to Bold BI for qualified users.



About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 31,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 919-270-8054

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com