AlgoriX Partners with HUMAN To Battle Ad Fraud and Improve Inventory Quality

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoriX, an independent global media and technology company that operates a global AI-powered exchange providing monetization and advertising solutions to publishers and advertisers and HUMAN Security, Inc , the global cybersecurity leader in protecting enterprises by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse, today announced a new strategic partnership to safeguard AlgoriX and its clients. This partnership protects AlgoriX from programmatic ad fraud and ensures that only quality inventory reaches real humans across their CTV, and mobile, supply.



Programmatic ad spend continues to grow and is expected to reach $383B worldwide by 2025 making it imperative for ad tech platforms to prioritize their efforts in preventing ad fraud and ensuring high-quality inventory. In response to the escalating sophistication of industry-wide fraudulent activities, AlgoriX strategically adopts HUMAN’s Programmatic Ad Fraud Defense to provide post-bid detection to counter evolving threats and fortify the company's protective measures. This partnership empowers AlgoriX with in-depth technical analysis and actionable insights to help maintain its marketplace quality and provide fraud protection for its clients to ensure trust in programmatically traded media.

“At AlgoriX, we prioritize our customers and believe trust is critical in digital advertising. We’ve partnered with HUMAN to remove sources of fraud and ensure publishers and advertisers can spend media dollars with confidence,” said Frederic Liow, Revenue Growth & Strategy SVP at AlgoriX. "We also greatly value industry insights provided by Satori Threat Intelligence and Research teams through their investigations, providing our team with unique details into how malicious threat actors exploit the advertising supply chain, further deepening our confidence in our mutual partnership and relationship that we’ve fostered between HUMAN and AlgoriX."

Since deploying HUMAN’s solutions, AlgoriX has seen:

Within the first 30 days of implementation, IVT rates dropped to below 1% for its clients transacting programmatically

In-App spend increased by 40% due to higher inventory quality

30% increase in CTV revenue from brand advertisers looking for accredited and trustworthy CTV sources



“HUMAN is excited to partner with AlgoriX to support their mission of protecting inventory quality and transparency for publishers and advertisers,” said Apurva Joshi, Chief Product Officer at HUMAN Security. “As a global media and ad tech company, AlgoriX's partnership with HUMAN will increase marketplace trust across supply partners, maximize inventory value and protect revenue by ensuring ads reach real humans.”

To learn more about the Human Defense Platform and how it protects digital businesses, read more here .

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects organizations by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse. We leverage modern defense to disrupt the economics of cybercrime by increasing the cost to cybercriminals while simultaneously reducing the cost of collective defense. Today we verify the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce, government, education and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com .

About AlgoriX

AlgoriX is an independent global media and technology company. Backed by investments from top international venture capitalists, its core team is equipped with years of experience from global leading internet and ad tech companies. Through our team’s expertise, AlgoriX is able to bring to our partner’s best-in-class technology solutions and know-how to effectively scale their revenue and deliver results.

