HUMAN Launches Page Intelligence to Expose Page-Level Invalid Traffic and Protect Performance and Monetization

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company committed to enabling trusted interactions and transactions across humans, bots, and AI agents, today announced Page Intelligence , the latest innovation in HUMAN's Advertising Protection suite to protect revenue and performance.

Page Intelligence delivers real-time, page-level detection of invalid traffic (IVT) in the critical milliseconds between click and page interaction, enabling brands, publishers, and e-commerce platforms to protect revenue and make data-driven optimization decisions instantly. While pre-bid filters and post-campaign audits provide essential protection, they leave organizations blind to threats as users land on their pages. Page Intelligence closes this blind spot by detecting, classifying, and reporting IVT activity in real-time at the page level, providing businesses with immediate insights into which campaigns, channels, and traffic sources impact their revenue. Utilizing a lightweight, asynchronous tag, the solution integrates seamlessly without slowing page load times or compromising the user experience.

“Invalid traffic drains revenue and distorts performance data across the entire digital advertising supply chain,” said Geoff Stupay, SVP of Global Product at HUMAN. “HUMAN’s Page Intelligence provides immediate visibility to help identify and act on IVT instantly, protecting the integrity of performance data, streamlining operations, and unlocking smarter monetization strategies for brands, publishers & e-commerce platforms.”

Page Intelligence key capabilities include:

Protect revenue in real-time with page-level monitoring , providing instant visibility into invalid traffic upon page load, protecting revenue without disrupting user experience.

, providing instant visibility into invalid traffic upon page load, protecting revenue without disrupting user experience. Unlock actionable insights , including detailed IVT analytics by traffic source, campaign, pages, and device types, enabling data-driven decisions.

, including detailed IVT analytics by traffic source, campaign, pages, and device types, enabling data-driven decisions. Validated audience segmentation , remove invalid users from media and ad tech workflows to build stronger signals and improve campaign outcomes.

, remove invalid users from media and ad tech workflows to build stronger signals and improve campaign outcomes. Improve data quality with advanced IVT detection , powered by 400+ algorithms and predictive models across the HUMAN Defense Platform, adapting instantly to evolving threats.

, powered by 400+ algorithms and predictive models across the HUMAN Defense Platform, adapting instantly to evolving threats. Adopt with ease, with an asynchronous tag designed for rapid deployment and operational simplicity.





“HUMAN’s announcement of Page Intelligence, their new solution for brands and agencies to expose page-level invalid traffic to protect revenue and create new revenue streams, is a testament to their innovative roadmap,” said Kevin Marcus, Partner, Co-COO and Head of Strategic Operators at WestCap. “HUMAN has proven their platform can defend against most prolific threats on the internet today, while providing confidence for the business to act upon those interactions in real-time, enabling trusted interactions and transactions across humans, bots, and AI agents.”

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a leading cybersecurity company committed to protecting the integrity of the digital world. We enable trusted interactions and transactions across the full spectrum of online actors: humans, bots, and AI agents. The Human Defense Platform safeguards the entire customer journey with high-fidelity decision-making that defends against bots, fraud, and digital threats. Each week, HUMAN verifies 20 trillion digital interactions, providing unparalleled telemetry data to enable rapid, effective responses to even the most sophisticated threats. Recognized by our customers as a G2 Leader, HUMAN continues to set the standard in cybersecurity. For more information please visit www.humansecurity.com

