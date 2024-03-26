Gordon Brothers Provides $100M Exit Facility Commitment as Agent for Jo-Ann Stores

Boston, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has provided a $100 million exit facility commitment as Agent for Jo-Ann Stores LLC to support the U.S. arts and crafts specialty retailer's restructuring and bolster the company’s liquidity.

Gordon Brothers provided a first-in, last-out credit facility last year to help optimize Jo-Ann Stores’ balance sheet and drive free cash flow across the enterprise.

“We’re proud to support the category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings during the restructuring process,” said Kyle Shonak, Senior Managing Director, Transaction Team & Head of North America Lending at Gordon Brothers. “In addition to our advisory and consulting services, our credit facility’s extension will help secure Jo-Ann Stores’ liquidity and support its growth.”

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

Gordon Brothers partners with management teams, private equity sponsors, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders globally to provide its expertise and additional capital in special situations. The firm’s tailor-made solutions provide clients additional capital alongside traditional debt and equity, and its structures complement senior asset-based lending facilities and include credit and yield enhancements.

About Gordon Brothers



Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About JOANN

For 80 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings has grown to include 815 stores across 49 states and a robust ecommerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.