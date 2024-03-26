Lean Solutions Group Honored by Comparably for HR and Engineering Excellence

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a nearshore and offshore services provider, announced the company came in fifth place for the 2024 Comparably’s Best HR Teams list and seventeenth place for the 2024 Comparably Best Engineering Teams list. Lean Solutions also ranked on the Best Global Culture and Best Company Outlook lists. Each category is derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees in every respective department who evaluated their employers anonymously on Comparably.com over the past 12 months. Nearly 20 workplace culture categories were measured, from compensation, leadership, and co-workers to work-life balance, professional development opportunities, perks, and benefits.



“This is the third year we’ve been fortunate to be on multiple Comparably lists,” said Alejandro Romo, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Lean Solutions Group. “Lean Solutions Group is an industry leader that not only prioritizes the needs and concerns of our customer base but also takes pride in the collective effort of our employees within every department. We truly cherish the hard work that each professional puts in for the success of our customers, partners, and company.”

In 2023, Lean Solutions won seven awards, and in 2022, eight awards from the Comparably list categories. Based on 43,170 ratings and 1,491 participants this year, employees at Lean Solutions are very satisfied with their work experience, which equates to the company receiving an overall culture score of 79/100 or A+. While the distinction is segmented into two ranked lists being that of the top 100 large companies (more than 500 employees) and the top 50 small/mid-size companies (500 employees or fewer), Lean Solutions was categorized in the large company classification.

“As we move forward into 2024, our goal is to continue to foster a company that provides remote operational support services, known as nearshoring, to U.S.–based companies within various industries,” continued Romo. “We are committed to pouring into a corporate culture that promotes professional growth, collaboration, innovation, transparency, and creativity. Our employees make this company thrive, and we wouldn’t be able to accomplish the milestones we have thus far without the contributions each one makes daily. To be a recipient of Comparably awards for a third year straight has been rewarding, and we look forward to accomplishing it again.”

Unlike other workplace awards, there is no self-nomination process, and winners are determined based on employee questionnaire feedback. Winners are also established based on employees' ratings of all ages, ethnicities, education levels, departments, locations, and experience. A ZoomInfo company and leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, Comparably has 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. and Canadian-based companies.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of approximately 9,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit https://www.leangroup.com/.

