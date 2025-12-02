Lean Solutions Group Announces Intent to Acquire Hubtek’s Services Division, Further Extending Industry Leadership

MIAMI, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Solutions Group , a global leader in AI-enabled business solutions and talent deployment, today announced its intent to acquire Hubtek ’s services operations, reinforcing Lean Solutions Group’s leadership position in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain sector, while expanding its geographic footprint and offering new technology capabilities for Hubtek’s services clients.

When the acquisition is complete, Hubtek’s experienced services team, which has been branded as Talentek, will join Lean Solutions Group’s growing network of more than 10,000 employees across six countries. The transaction will also expand Lean Solution Group’s presence into a new country — Ecuador — and will add a strong roster of clients seeking modern, tech-powered workforce solutions.

“With Hubtek, we are demonstrating our continued momentum in transportation, logistics, and supply chain where we've built deep expertise and client relationships over many years,” said Jack Freker, CEO of Lean Solutions Group. “We're adding tenured and talented service professionals and great clients — and we're expanding the user base of our new LeanTek Connect products for companies seeking to integrate AI-powered solutions with high-performance talent. We serve every client with their optimum mix of AI-enabled solutions, great talent, and embedded expertise."

By integrating Hubtek's services, the company strengthens its commitment to delivering AI solutions that are coupled seamlessly with tech-enabled talent. The outcome will be leading-edge AI technology with the superior judgment and customer empathy of expert-in-the-loop solutions.

“The planned acquisition by Lean Solutions Group represents an exciting opportunity for our services team,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, CEO of Hubtek. “Hubtek was founded on the idea that great companies deserve great talent empowered by technology. Now, with access to broader resources and advanced AI solutions, our team would help clients accelerate automation, generative AI adoption, and digital transformation.”

Once completed, the acquisition will immediately extend Lean Solution Group's LeanTek Connect product — just announced as part of the LeanTek AI product suite — to all Hubtek clients, accelerating adoption of AI solutions that deliver predictable and measurable business impact.

Financial terms of the planned transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close later this year.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and tech-powered talent for its clients. Forged in the demanding Supply Chain sector, our model is proven across hundreds of clients in many industries. With more than 10,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of more than 600 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By integrating intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients' businesses, we enable them to stretch what's possible.

About Hubtek

Hubtek is a tech-enabled talent, training, and automation solutions provider founded in 2018. Through co-managed talent, intelligent automation, and training platforms, Hubtek helps companies optimize processes, accelerate growth, and boost their market positioning. With over 45 years of combined logistics industry experience, Hubtek's leadership team has developed highly effective growth strategies for transportation and supply chain companies. The company operates offices throughout Latin America, including Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico.

