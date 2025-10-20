Lean Solutions Group Unveils LeanTek AgentEdge™ and a Bold Brand Refresh

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Solutions Group today announced the launch of LeanTek AgentEdge, its next-generation AI orchestration platform, alongside a bold refresh of its brand and a new web presence at www.LeanGroup.com. Together, these moves underscore the company’s position as the only provider uniting AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise and tech-powered talent to help clients reframe their operations to stretch what’s possible.

“LeanTek AgentEdge makes a powerful statement about how AI technology is supporting the future of work,” ​said Jack Freker, CEO of Lean Solutions Group. “AgentEdge enhances human performance by embedding AI ​directly into client workflows, driving cost savings, speed, and efficiency while improving customer outcomes. ​Where others stop at tools *or* people, Lean Solutions Group delivers both — and guides companies along ​their AI journeys with our embedded industry and process expertise.” ​

Scaling AI-Powered Workflow Orchestration​

LeanTek AgentEdge™ empowers companies to integrate AI agents seamlessly into everyday workflows. ​With use cases spanning intelligent scheduling, real-time quoting, exception handling, and back-office optimization, AgentEdge drives measurable outcomes for Lean Solutions clients at scale.

Key benefits of LeanTek AgentEdge include: ​

Lower operating costs with faster, error-free execution of routine tasks​

Real-time analytics and predictions to unlock smarter decision-making​

Higher value per person, as talent focuses on strategic, insight-driven work​

Personalized, scalable services across customer channels​

LeanTek AgentEdge reflects Lean Solutions Group’s vision for AI adoption that delivers quick wins today – namely cost savings ​and efficiencies – while building a foundation for sustained growth and ongoing transformation.

A Unified Brand, A Future-Forward Focus​

The refreshed Lean Solutions Group brand reflects a unified mission: delivering solutions that go beyond traditional models by blending talent, technology and AI. The new brand and corporate themes on the company’s website highlight the company’s evolution into a next-generation partner, ready to help its clients stretch what’s possible for them. ​

“Our refreshed brand isn’t a cosmetic update,” said Chris Strammiello, Lean Solutions Group Chief Revenue Officer. ​“After triple digit growth over the past five years, our brand is now a clearer reflection of who we've become. ​Lean Solutions Group today is an agent of change, helping clients with embedded industry and process expertise, ​adopting AI with confidence, and achieving outcomes that last.”

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group (LSG) is a next-generation solutions provider integrating, AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise and tech-powered talent for its clients. Forged in the demanding Supply Chain sector, our model is proven across hundreds of clients in many industries. With more than 10,000 employees in five countries and a rapidly growing base of more than 600 clients, LSG helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By integrating intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what’s possible.

