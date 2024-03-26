Samba TV Announces Integration with Meta for Lift Measurement

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, a leading provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement, today announced its measurement tools have been integrated with Meta, allowing brands to use Samba TV’s measurement to understand how their campaigns drive lift in viewership for streaming and linear programming.



During a beta, Samba TV measured dozens of Meta campaigns, unveiling granular insights into the effectiveness of various media strategies in driving substantial lift in new viewers as a result of exposure to ads on Meta.

“As a neutral source of third-party measurement, we are thrilled to be badged by Meta to give clients the tools that establish confidence in their results and, more importantly, leverage measurement insights to inform future investments on Meta platforms,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “Amidst the wealth of shows and movies on both streaming and traditional TV, entertainment brands compete tooth and nail for their slice of audience attention. With the addition of Meta to Samba TV’s measurement portfolio, we continue to address both the imperative for transparency as well as the need to be data driven when allocating marketing spend or optimizing their messaging, audience, and creative strategies.”

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent currency-grade measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

Samba TV’s proprietary automatic content recognition (ACR) data measures TV shows, movies and games that get consumed on TV. As a result, Samba TV audiences can be built on either viewership behavior or ad exposure data for households across both linear and streaming. With full, direct integrated access to Samba TV audiences, brands can now use data based on real viewership to deliver targeted ads to likely viewers, conquest viewers of other brands or programs, and drive incremental reach to ensure the largest possible exposure for a TV show. And, with Samba TV’s comprehensive measurement, brands and agencies can go beyond targeting to fully understand campaign impact and return-on-ad-spend.

