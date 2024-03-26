Signature Systems Inc. Joins The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association

WARMINSTER, Pa., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the multi-award-winning technology solutions provider known for their point-of-sale solutions, announced a new membership with the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA). SSI’s premiere product – PDQ POS is becoming a staple of the Oklahoma Tribal gaming space; assisting casino operators in achieving their hospitality goals.



Already planning to exhibit at the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Trade Show in August, Signature Systems, Inc. took the next step in their relationship with the trade association and became a member of the organization. OIGA, established in 1986, has worked to improve the business environment on behalf of gaming operators and customers for nearly 40 years.

“It takes a village to advance our purpose of creating the best possible environment for gaming operators and patrons. We’re pleased to welcome SSI into the big tent that is OIGA and anticipate that they will be a meaningful member for many years to come,” said Sheila Morago, Trade Show Coordinator, OIGA.

PDQ POS is already running in nearly ten percent of all tribal casinos in Oklahoma, with that number set to grow by the end of the year. Signature Systems, Inc. is still fresh to the tribal gaming arena, having launched their product in Oklahoma after the start of the pandemic.

“Joining OIGA is another signal to Oklahoma’s gaming leaders that Signature Systems is here to stay,” said John White, EVP/CTO of Signature Systems, Inc. “We’re known for supporting our customers, but we also want to support the business communities that we’re engaging with. There are other vendors who don’t feel it’s necessary to join the organization behind the tens of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue that casinos in this state provide – but we do.”

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com . SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services and the 2023 Partner Award from Gaming & Leisure©.

About OIGA

Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA), established in 1986, is a non-profit organization of Indian Nations with other non-voting associate members representing organizations, tribes and businesses engaged in tribal gaming enterprises from around Oklahoma. The common commitment and purpose of OIGA is to advance the welfare of Indian peoples economically, socially, and politically. More information is available at https://oiga.org/.