Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES BOARD OF DIRECTORS' PROPOSALS

All the Board of Directors's proposals were approved by the shareholders at the 56th Annual General Meeting of Sika AG on March 26, 2024.

The Annual General Meeting of Sika AG took place on March 26, 2024 in Baar.

The shareholders approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2023 and voted in favor of a gross dividend of CHF 3.30 per share for the business year 2023, as proposed by the Board of Directors.

The administrative bodies of Sika AG were granted discharge.

Except for the resigning Chair of the Board of Directors, Paul Hälg, the shareholders re-elected all previous members of the Board of Directors for another one-year term of office. Thierry F.J. Vanlancker was elected as new Chair of the Board of Directors and Thomas Aebischer was elected as new member of the Board of Directors, both for a one-year term of office. Further, the shareholders elected Justin M. Howell, Gordana Landén and Paul Schuler as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for a one-year term of office.

KPMG AG were re-elected as auditors and Jost Windlin was re-elected as independent proxy.

In a non-binding consultative vote, the shareholders approved the 2023 Compensation Report. Further, the Annual General Meeting approved the Board's and the Group Management's future compensation as well as the 2023 Sustainability Report.





SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and vehicle industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 33,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

