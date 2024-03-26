Progress Software Corp. Statement regarding Possible Offer for MariaDB plc

POSSIBLE OFFER (RULE 2.4 ANNOUNCEMENT)



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 (THE "TAKEOVER RULES") AND IS NOT AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE TAKEOVER RULES. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY OFFER WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER WILL BE MADE.

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software Corp. (”Progress”) (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, confirms that it is considering a possible offer for all the issued and to be issued share capital of MariaDB plc (“MariaDB”) at a value of $0.60 per share (the “Possible Offer”).

The terms of the Possible Offer represent:

a 9% premium to the possible offer of $0.55 per share made by K1 Capital, announced on February 16, 2024; an 88% premium to MariaDB’s average closing share price of the last 30 trading days; and a 216% premium to MariaDB’s closing share price on February 5, 2024, the last full trading day prior to the announcement by MariaDB of a potential forbearance agreement with RP Ventures LLC and Hale Capital Partners.



Progress believes MariaDB's relational database management (RDBMS) products offer an attractive value proposition for customers who need a scalable, open-source relational database with the backing of a trusted enterprise software company. Progress has a proven track record in both database management and the ability to collaborate with the open-source community.

Progress believes that if it were to make a Firm Offer for MariaDB, this would be in the best interest of all stakeholders. Progress has a track record of delivering on the needs of its customers, as evidenced by its net retention rates of around 100%. Progress has been listed on the Nasdaq for over three decades and has a current market capitalisation of c.$2.3 billion and over $1 billion of capacity to deploy for acquisitions. Progress has an extensive portfolio of infrastructure software products, including database and open-source offerings that are relied upon by major global corporations, and a deep knowledge of the sector in which MariaDB operates.

MariaDB is an attractive opportunity for Progress to consider as it meets many aspects of the company’s disciplined approach to acquisitions. Progress has undertaken due diligence in order to evaluate a possible offer for all the issued and to be issued share capital of MariaDB.

Progress is ready to engage with MariaDB’s Board to complete its due diligence and progress its Possible Offer expeditiously, which it believes is in the best interests of all stakeholders.

There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules, Progress must, by no later than 5.00 p.m. (New York time) on May 7, 2024, being the 42nd day following this announcement, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for MariaDB in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Irish Takeover Rules or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Rules applies. This deadline may be extended with the consent of the Irish Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Irish Takeover Rules.

Pursuant to Rule 2.5 of the Irish Takeover Rules, Progress reserves the right to amend the terms of any offer (including making the offer on less favourable terms or at a lower value than $0.60 per share):



a) with the recommendation or consent of the MariaDB Board, or an independent committee of the MariaDB Board (as appropriate); b) if any dividend or any other distribution or return of value is paid or becomes payable by MariaDB to MariaDB shareholders after the date of this announcement, in which case Progress will have the right to reduce the offer consideration by the amount of any dividend (or other distribution or return of value) which is paid or becomes payable by Maria DB to MariaDB shareholders; c) following the announcement by MariaDB of a whitewash transaction pursuant to the Irish Takeover Rules or a disposal of assets or the business by MariaDB pursuant to any sale, reconstruction, insolvency process or amalgamation on less favourable terms than those set out in this announcement; or d) if a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer for MariaDB on less favourable terms than those set out in this announcement or at a lower value than $0.60 per share.

A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

Contacts:

Progress



Investor Contact: Press Contact: Michael Micciche Erica McShane Progress Software Progress Software +1 781-850-8450 +1 781-280-4000 Investor-Relations@progress.com PR@progress.com

Europa Partners (Financial Advisor to Progress)



Jan Skarbek, Dominic King: +44 20 7451 4542

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Responsibility statement

The Progress Responsible Persons (being the Progress Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer) accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Progress Responsible Persons (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

