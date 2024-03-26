FCCQ’s Mercuriades 2024 : Crakmedia nominated for productivity enhancement project





MONTREAL, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nominations for the prestigious Gala des Mercuriades 2024, organized by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ), were announced at noon on March 25 at the Sun Life Building in Montreal. Crakmedia is among the companies nominated in the Productivity Enhancement category alongside Ascenseurs Maxi and Flexpipe .

This award is given to a Québec company that has implemented an innovative strategy to increase productivity in one or more aspects of organizational efficiency. For Crakmedia, this nomination represents an exceptional recognition of the work accomplished by its Data & Analytics team, led by Stéphane Courchesne, who was present at the nomination ceremony:

"We've developed an expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence that's quite unique for performance marketing in Quebec. We don't just implement existing solutions; we develop them in-house for our specific needs to ensure maximum efficiency. It's a wonderful collaborative effort between my artificial intelligence, ad placement, and affiliation teams, enabling this project to exceed its productivity increase objectives completely."

This is not the first time Crakmedia has been honored by the FCCQ at the Mercuriades, having notably earned honors in 2018 when it received the Mercure awards for the International Market Development and Company of the Year categories. It was also nominated in 2023 in the Training and Workforce Development category.

The Mercuriades fourteen categories winners will be announced at a gala evening on May 6, 2024 at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal. If Crakmedia wins the Mercure for Productivity Enhancement, it automatically qualifies the company to win the evening’s most prestigious award for Company of the Year.

