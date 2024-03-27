3D Camera Companies - RICOH CO., LTD. And LEICA GEOSYSTEMS AG are the Key Players

Chicago, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D camera market is expected to be valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2028. Product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, strategic alliances, and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the market players. These strategies have enabled them to efficiently fulfil the growing demand for 3D camera from different end-user industries and expand their global footprint by offering their products in all the major regions.

RICOH CO., LTD.:

Ricoh is a Japanese multinational imaging and electronics company that produces 3D cameras and other imaging solutions. Ricoh 3D cameras use advanced imaging technology to create high-quality 3D scans with accurate depth and color. The company offers a wide range of scanning solutions, from handheld cameras to fully automated systems. Ricoh’s 3D cameras can integrate with other technologies, such as CAD and 3D printing. This allows users to create and work with 3D models across different platforms and applications, making it easier to use 3D scanning for various industries. Ricoh has a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality imaging solutions, and its 3D cameras are no exception. Its cameras are widely used in manufacturing, architecture, and engineering industries. The company has a strong global presence, with offices and sales networks in more than 200 countries.

LEICA GEOSYSTEMS AG:

Leica Geosystems AG (Leica) provides measurement and information technology solutions. Leica caters to various industries such as surveying & engineering, building & heavy construction, safety & security, agriculture, sports and entertainment, mining, and power. The company operates in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. In the 3D camera market, Leica offers a range of products designed to capture high-resolution 3D images and videos. These products include the Leica BLK360 imaging laser scanner, which can capture 360-degree HDR images in less than three minutes, and the Leica RTC360 laser scanner, which can capture high-resolution 3D images and videos in real-time. Leica Geosystems’ 3D cameras are used in various applications, including building information modeling (BIM), site documentation, and VR experiences.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES:

Faro Technologies is well known for innovating and developing cutting-edge 3D scanning technologies. Its products are designed to provide accurate and detailed measurements for various industries, including manufacturing, construction, and engineering. The company offers a wide range of 3D cameras, from handheld to high-end laser scanners. It also provides integrated solutions. The company has a global presence, with a network of sales and support teams in over 70 countries, enabling it to reach customers worldwide and provide localized services and support. It has ~920 patents and pending patent applications, along with 70 trademark registrations worldwide. The company has strong R&D capabilities with over 215 scientists.