Tyton Partners and Ufi Ventures Release The Jobs Frontier 2024, Shedding Light on UK's Future of Work

LONDON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, a strategy consulting and investment banking firm focused on the education sector, announces the release of the annual report, The Jobs Frontier 2024, in collaboration with Ufi Ventures. This collaboration has been an ongoing exploration since 2022, with quarterly and annual reports showcasing and assessing the opportunities for investors in the Future of Workforce Development in the UK, Europe, the US, and beyond.



In this report, Ufi Ventures and Tyton Partners offer their annual review of the current market landscape. It’s a chance for Tyton and Ufi to step back and offer reflections, prompts, and questions, looking both at the recent past and what lies ahead. The report includes an explanation for how it informs Ufi Ventures’ investment thesis and gives direction to those interested in the future of work landscape.

The Jobs Frontier presents 2024 as a pivotal year. Whilst we are living in a period of crisis, unpredictability and rapid change, with growing skills gaps and a pressing need to adapt to AI and for a green transition, there are good reasons for hope. Analysis includes:

Trends that are shaping work, employment and vocational education, including the impact of artificial intelligences

Perspectives on the key political moments coming in 2024, with elections in both the UK and USA offering the potential for policy reforms that could accelerate progress

A review of the investment and funding landscape, highlighting areas that are still attracting interest, despite a tough environment

A detailed assessment of the UK’s progress towards a future in which vocational skills are celebrated and valued as the engine upon which the UK economy is built

Helen Gironi, Director of Ventures at Ufi VocTech Trust emphasizes the significance of 2024 investment opportunities, saying, “The slowing of the UK economy has impacted the Future of Work in so many ways from education to healthcare to the public sector, and more. We believe that by assessing the current market landscape, we can contribute to a thriving economy and society in the UK and beyond for 2024.”

Read The Jobs Frontier 2024 here.

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of strategy consulting and investment banking services to the global knowledge and information services sector. The firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and an unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector. Learn more at www.tytonpartners.com.

About Ufi Ventures:

Ufi Ventures is the investment arm of Ufi VocTech Trust. Ufi supports the development and use of technology to improve skills for work and deliver better outcomes for all. By leveraging its depth of experience Ufi Ventures supports its growing portfolio through access to capital, and its wide expert pool and network. Learn more at www.ufi.co.uk/ventures.