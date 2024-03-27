SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 27 March 2024 at 12:45

Sampo Group’s Sustainability Report for 2023 has been published

Sampo Group has published its Sustainability Report for 2023 at www.sampo.com/year2023 . The report gives an overview of how Sampo Group ensures sustainable business operations, integrates sustainability into investment management and insurance operations, supports its employees, and engages in communities.

- Active development related to climate and the environment remained a priority for us during 2023. Sampo made a commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and we started to develop group level science-based climate targets (SBTs) for our own operations and investments according to the SBTi’s methodology, says Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson.

Going forward, Sampo Group will be subject to new sustainability reporting requirements laid down by the European Union. Sampo began preparing for the implementation of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the related European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) in 2023. Due to the legislative changes, the Sampo Group Sustainability Report 2023 will be the last sustainability report following the current reporting structure. In accordance with the CSRD, the Group’s sustainability reporting will be included in the Board of Directors’ report from 2024 onwards.

