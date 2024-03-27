Solid Biosciences to Participate at Cantor’s Virtual Muscular Dystrophy Symposium

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gabriel Brooks, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will present at Cantor’s Virtual Muscular Dystrophy Symposium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 8:15 am ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived for 30 days on the Events page.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates including SGT-003 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-501 for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline across rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, bringing together experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Solid Biosciences Contact:

Leah Monteiro

VP, Investor Relations & Communications

617-766-3430

lmonteiro@solidbio.com