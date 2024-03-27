Data Storage Corporation Announces New Headquarters to Support Continued Growth

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today announced its new and expanded headquarters in Melville, New York.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We are excited to announce our new headquarters, which increases our square footage by nearly 40% without a significant increase in expense. The new offices are intended to support our growth initiatives, including technical, sales and marketing programs. Overall, we are firing on all cylinders and look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

