NeurAxis Announces IB-Stim Results from a Large, Pediatric, Multi-Center Registry

CARMEL, Ind., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies addressing chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today announced the results of a multicenter registry study on IB-Stim for pediatric disorders of gut-brain interaction (DGBI). IB-Stim is NeurAxis’ proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology therapy. The large and comprehensive study concluded efficacy of IB-Stim for gastrointestinal symptoms and functionality for pediatric disorders of gut-brain interaction (DGBI).



Seven large, tertiary care centers in the US enrolled patients undergoing treatment with IB-Stim. Overall, 292 patients met Rome IV Diagnostic criteria for any pain associated disorder of the gut-brain interactions. In this cohort, 92% had failed medications therapy and 61% of patients had failed 4 or more medication when they entered the study.

Patients were asked to fill out several validated pediatric measures, including the abdominal pain index (API), a validated questionnaire that assesses frequency, duration, and intensity of abdominal pain episodes. Data was collected weekly for the first 3 weeks and at 3, 6, 9 and 12 months. Compared to baseline scores, there were significant improvements in the API after 4 weeks of IB-Stim treatment at every time point, including 6 month (p<0.001) and 12 months (p<0.001).

Dr. Adrian Miranda, Chief Medical Officer of NeurAxis stated, “To my knowledge, this is the largest, prospective, multicenter registry for any drug or device in pediatric patients with pain associated DGBIs. The results significantly highlight the durability of response after just 4 weeks of treatment, which is a commonly asked question. While I am not surprised by the impressive results, it is interesting to note that this cohort is likely to have included the most challenging patients with high disability and a significantly large symptom burden, since so many of the patients had already failed medications prior to entering the trial”.

Brian Carrico, Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis stated, “This trial and its positive conclusion is yet another step forward in our execution to commercialize and bring our first-to-market treatment to the chronic and debilitated pediatric patients in need of this evidence-based technology. We remain steadfast in the execution of our strategy to add to our portfolio of strong publications in order to gain wider acceptance from insurers and ultimately growing our revenues.”

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of its IB-Stim™ therapy, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim™ is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adolescents 11-18 years old. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com.

