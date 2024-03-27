Maybacks Global Entertainment Opens 23 More Stations in Important Major Cities

SOMERSET, N.J., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Authentic Holdings, Inc., ( OTC PINK: AHRO ) Maybacks Global Entertainment's iDreamCTV network has signed twenty-three affiliate station agreements. iDreamCTV will supply these stations content and in turn will have revenue share agreements with stations in NYC, Schenectady, Troy, Gloversville, Nashville, Fresno, Syracuse, Portland, Dayton, Dallas, Houston as well as San Diego, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Detroit, and Miami to name a few.



Chris Giordano, President and Chairman of Authentic Holdings, Inc, stated, "The team at Maybacks has been nothing less than spectacular in establishing the foundation of what we feel will become one of the largest independent "free TV" networks in the country. Now that we have built out the foundation for the networks, with a state-of-the-art back-end tech stack, a beautiful user interface and 56 channels, we can establish a substantial presence in the free TV market."

The heartbeat of every network is its content which drives an audience to watch and subsequently creates revenue through advertising. There are many independent television stations in both large and small cities that are devoid of content and henceforth devoid of advertising revenue. They look to other networks for their content and programming, which they then broadcast in their own markets which allows them to establish revenue sharing agreements with the providers of the content.

The problem these broadcast stations often face is that most large corporate networks do not freely share their content with other station owners; they may keep it vaulted and/or exclusive, which usually ends up costing the consumers higher prices in subscription fees. It also makes the "playing field" for advertisers smaller; the prices for advertising become nearly impossible for an average independent business owner to be on TV. Some call this the "lower hanging fruit," we call it a great opportunity for all. Our line-up of 30 + fast channel networks create a great place that allows smaller businesses to also achieve the goal of reaching the masses.

Priscella Cooper-Holyfield, EVP of Maybacks, stated, "Our Fast channels usually do not cost the consumer anything, but the channels show ads to make money. The ad server (which is like a super-smart computer) studies metadata on geography, type of channel watching, to consumer preferences. It's like the ad server saying, 'Hey, since you are watching our fitness channel, you probably love sneakers, so here's an ad for cool new sneakers!' Making the viewers' TV time more interesting and customized, just like picking your favorite flavor of ice cream!"

Chris Giordano further stated; "We own a tremendous amount of content which includes over 30,000 movies and serial television shows. We will be aggressive in sharing our content with station owners with the goal of creating a coast-to-coast affiliate program that gives us a true national footprint for advertisers and revenue generation. The more geography and markets we cover the greater our ad rates will be going forward, which will have a direct impact on our P & L for years to come.

Maybacks also acts as a marketing and advertising support mechanism for our other subsidiaries. An example would be supporting our Vinyl subsidiary, or the Authentic Heroes subsidiary and the product offerings of both entities by running advertisements across our entire soon-to-be global network. Most importantly, these advertisements do not cost our subsidiary a single red cent since we own all of the networks.

Lastly, while establishing our domestic footprint, we are also working diligently on establishing an enormous international presence with two major marketing partners. These partnerships will give Maybacks a worldwide presence covering just about all the geography in the world that matters. Being in partnership with these major household names in the field of electronics will be a driver for growth for years to come.

iDreamCTV is a network that is growing at a torrid pace. Moving forward, it is our goal to become one of the world's largest independent free TV brands, while having a global footprint and being an industry standout."

