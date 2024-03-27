Identity and Access Management/Cybersecurity Solutions Provider BIO-key International Hosts Q4 Investor Call Tues., Apr. 2nd at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, will host its Q4 2023 investor call Tuesday, April 2nd at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released after the market close on Monday. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the call and Q&A session.
Conference Call Details
|Date / Time:
|Tuesday, April 2nd at 10 a.m. ET
|Call Dial In #:
|1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l
|Live Webcast / Replay:
|Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.
|Audio Replay:
|1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 6114035
BIO-key at a Glance
|Recent Price
|$2.00
|TTM Revenue
|$8.6M
|Shares Out.*
|1.9M
|TTM Revenue Growth
|+39%
|Market Cap
|$3.9M
|Price/TTM Revenue
|0.45X
* Common stock and common stock equivalents outstanding.
About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over 38 million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.
