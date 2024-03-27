Identity and Access Management/Cybersecurity Solutions Provider BIO-key International Hosts Q4 Investor Call Tues., Apr. 2nd at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, will host its Q4 2023 investor call Tuesday, April 2nd at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released after the market close on Monday. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the call and Q&A session.

Conference Call Details

Date / Time:     Tuesday, April 2nd at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l
Live Webcast / Replay:Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.
Audio Replay:1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 6114035
  

BIO-key at a Glance

Recent Price$2.00 TTM Revenue $8.6M 
Shares Out.* 1.9M TTM Revenue Growth+39% 
Market Cap$3.9M Price/TTM Revenue 0.45X 

* Common stock and common stock equivalents outstanding.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over 38 million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Engage with BIO-key

Facebook – Corporate:https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
LinkedIn – Corporate:https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
Twitter – Corporate:@BIOkeyIntl
Twitter – Investors:@BIO_keyIR
StockTwits:  BIO_keyIR
  

Investor Contacts

William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
BKYI@catalyst-ir.com
212-924-9800


