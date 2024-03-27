Identity and Access Management/Cybersecurity Solutions Provider BIO-key International Hosts Q4 Investor Call Tues., Apr. 2nd at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, will host its Q4 2023 investor call Tuesday, April 2nd at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released after the market close on Monday. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the call and Q&A session.



Conference Call Details



Date / Time: Tuesday, April 2nd at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l Live Webcast / Replay: Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 6114035

BIO-key at a Glance

Recent Price $2.00 TTM Revenue $8.6M Shares Out.* 1.9M TTM Revenue Growth +39% Market Cap $3.9M Price/TTM Revenue 0.45X

* Common stock and common stock equivalents outstanding.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over 38 million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

