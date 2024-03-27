Kognitiv Launches AI-Native, Outcome-Based Kognitiv Amplify

Toronto, ON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kognitiv Corporation (“Kognitiv”) is thrilled to announce the addition of Kognitiv Amplify to its innovative omnichannel and omniaudience SaaS platform. This transformative AI-native, outcome-based paid media optimization software has been designed to reshape and propel brands’ acquisition and customer engagement strategies by delivering highly targeted cross-channel advertising at scale.

​Kognitiv Amplify brings outcome-based planning, execution and optimization to paid media by driving relevancy and increasing conversions with AI-powered hyper personalization, cross-channel workflow automation, and real-time optimization. By leveraging zero- and first-party data, Kognitiv Amplify incorporates paid media channels into the full customer lifecycle journey from acquisition to retention, delivering highly relevant and engaging ad content to both new and existing customers. It takes advantage of CRM data enriched with curated third-party sources to identify who to engage, when to engage them, where to engage them, and what content to engage them with, so marketers can consistently and efficiently achieve their goals.

“With Kognitiv Amplify, we’ve created a tool that will enable marketers to make better budgeting and planning decisions that will maximize their ROAS, while acquiring more and better customers at a lower CPA,” said Anthony Wintheiser, Chief Product Officer at Kognitiv. “Kognitiv Amplify’s AI-native decisioning allows brands to combine their advertising data with zero- and first-party data, as well as curated third-party sources to deliver highly personalized ads to new and existing customers for a connected cross-channel experience, while continually refining audience targeting based on real-time insights.”

Kognitiv Amplify is powered by Kognitiv’s proprietary AI engine, Kognition, which combines hundreds of AI/ML models including customer lifetime value, propensity, churn, and more, to deliver one-to-one personalization at scale. Kognition evaluates millions of attributes, predicts future customer behavior, and prescribes the perfect interaction for every customer to meet the brand’s predefined business goals. An integrated feedback loop that tracks attribution and incrementality ensures that customer engagement is optimized in real time to drive relevance and maximize ROI.

“At Kognitiv, helping brands build deeper relationships with their customers through intelligent, AI-powered solutions is at the heart of everything we do," said Tim Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer at Kognitiv. “With Kognitiv Amplify, we are pleased to be delivering intelligent omnichannel and omniaudience ad optimization to help brands achieve their marketing and business goals with certainty​.”

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv inspires lifetime loyalty by helping brands build deeper relationships with their customers. Their intelligent, omnichannel SaaS platform delivers data-driven personalization across the entire customer lifecycle, enabling superior marketing effectiveness and consumer engagement.

In June 2020, Kognitiv and Aimia's Loyalty Solutions business came together to become a global loyalty solutions leader. Today, Kognitiv serves a broad portfolio of global brand customers and has employees in over 20 countries. With decades of loyalty solutions experience, Kognitiv has the history, the technology, and the expertise to help marketing professionals stay ahead of the customer expectation curve.

Kognitiv's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly-traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM).

Kognitiv has been named one of the most innovative marketing technology companies in the world in the 2023 TMW 100 Awards, ranking #10 in Product Innovation and #2 in Content & Experience.

www.kognitiv.com

