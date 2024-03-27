Ping Identity Names Carahsoft a Federal Key Contributor for 2023

RESTON, Va., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2023 Federal Key Contributor by Ping Identity, a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences. The award was announced at Ping Identity’s Sales Kickoff Award Ceremony and acknowledged Carahsoft’s success as Ping Identity’s sole distributor in the Federal space.



“This award recognizes Carahsoft for its outstanding dedication and success in serving as Ping Identity’s sole Federal distributor,” said Alex Ryals, VP of Channel Sales at Ping Identity. “Carahsoft empowers us to expand our sales and marketing efforts in the Public Sector and is tied to many of the deals that Ping Identity makes. We look forward to continuing this partnership and further expanding our initiatives in the Federal market.”

As Ping Identity’s Master Government Aggregator® since 2014, Carahsoft and its reseller partners have worked jointly with the company, deploying proactive sales and marketing strategies to expand its reach in the Public Sector. Carahsoft has effectively supported Ping Identity in disseminating its identity and access-management (IAM) solutions to Government customers, facilitating numerous in-person events, and generating valuable leads. Carahsoft’s digital marketing initiatives helped propel Ping Identity’s solutions to new Public Sector customers through educational events and sales campaigns, aimed at educating the market on the availability and applicability of Ping Identity’s product portfolio.

Last year marked a significant achievement as Ping Identity attained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)® High authorization for its core IAM solutions through UberEther’s IAM Advantage. This underscores the company’s dedication to the highest level of security assurance to U.S. Federal agencies.

“It is an honor to be recognized as Ping Identity’s 2023 Federal Key Contributor,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity at Carahsoft. “This achievement reflects the seamless collaboration and strategic alignment between our teams and valued reseller partners, bolstering the distribution of Ping Identity’s innovative security solutions. As agencies demand highly secure IAM, Multi-Factor Authentication and Zero Trust solutions, we remain committed to providing reliable access to these tools for safeguarding sensitive information and systems.”

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they’re building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Records Management, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

