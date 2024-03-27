Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S

Company announcement No 7-2024

27 March 2024

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transactions are:

NameHoldings before transaction, no. of sharesTransaction, no. of sharesHoldings after transaction, no. of shares
Martin Frandsen Tobberup (disposal)10,0004,8865.114
Martin Frandsen tobberup (exercise of stock options5.11412,00017,114

  

For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

Attachments

07-2024 Disposal of shares_MFT 07-2024 Exercise of stock options_MFT