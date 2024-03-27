Paris, March 27, 2024

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2023

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Sfil announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2023 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 27, 2024, and that it can be obtained from its website: https://sfil.fr/infos-financieres/publications/. The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2023 will be available around mid-April 2024 on the website: https://sfil.fr/en/financial-informations/publications-2/.

Attachments