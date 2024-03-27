PRESS RELEASE

27 March 2024

Valeo General Shareholders' Meeting 2024

Valeo hereby informs its shareholders that its Combined (ordinary and extraordinary) General Shareholders' Meeting will be held at 2:30 pm on May 23, 2024 at 3 Mazarium, 3 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris.

During this General Meeting, shareholders will be asked, in particular, to approve Valeo SE's financial statements as well as the Group's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, to allocate the earnings for this financial year and to pay a dividend of 0.40 euro per share entitled to a dividend. If this dividend is approved, the ex-dividend date will be May 28, 2024, with a record date set at May 29, 2024, and the payment date will be May 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors also decided to propose to the shareholders:

the renewal of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations' term of office as (independent) director, represented by Julie Avrane, which will expire at the end of the 2024 General Shareholders’ Meeting;

the appointment of Sascha Zahnd and Beatriz Puente as (independent) directors in replacement of Thierry Moulonguet and Ulrike Steinhorst whose terms of office will expire at the end of the 2024 General Shareholders’ Meeting and who have not sought renewal of their terms of office. The Chairman of the Board of Directors warmly thanks them for their involvement and the remarkable work they have carried out over more than 12 years as part of the Board of Directors and its specialized committees' works;

the appointment of Eric Chauvirey as director representing employee shareholders, with Yann Le Pêcheur as his substitute. This appointment proposed by Valeo's employee shareholders is part of the employee shareholders representation on the Board of Directors implemented in accordance with the amendment to the articles of association decided by the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2023 following the upward crossing of the 3% threshold of the share capital calculated in accordance with Article L. 225-102 of the French Commercial Code.





In addition, as part of the new obligations arising out of the "CSRD" Directive (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive), the shareholders will be asked to appoint Mazars, statutory auditor of the Company, as auditor in charge of the certification of sustainability information.

Furthermore, shareholders will be asked to vote on:

the compensation of Directors and of Executive Corporate Officers for the 2023 financial year (ex post votes);

the compensation policies applicable to Directors and to Executive Corporate Officers for the 2024 financial year (ex ante votes).

Finally, shareholders will be invited to vote on a new authorisation to allocate free shares.

The notice of meeting, which will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), will contain the detailed meeting agenda set by the Board of Directors, the proposed resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors as well as the main modalities for participating in and voting at this General Meeting. This notice of meeting and the Board of Director’s report on the proposed resolutions will be available on the website www.valeo.com (Investors and Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting sections) as from April 3, 2024.

The other preparatory documents and information relating to this General Meeting can be consulted on the aforementioned website, made available or provided to the shareholders under the conditions and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

The General Shareholders’ Meeting will be streamed (live and deferred broadcast) on the Group’s website.

For any information about participating in the General Meeting or on how to obtain access to or consult documents in relation to the General Meeting, please contact your financial advisor, Valeo’s Investor Relations department, or Société Générale (Service des Assemblées, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3 – France), which has been instructed to act on behalf of Valeo.

About Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 22 billion euros in sales in 2023 | 112,700 employees at December 31, 2023 | 29 countries, 175 plants, 66 research and development centers and 20 distribution platforms.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Media Relations

Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75

Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com

Investor Relations

+33 1 40 55 37 93

valeo.corporateaccess.mailbox@valeo.com

