Verizon offers soccer fans the chance to attend LALIGA “ElClásico” in Spain

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Verizon’s ongoing partnership with LALIGA, starting today through April 2, Verizon is inviting soccer fans to participate in the sweepstakes #SorteoDeElClásico on the brand’s @TuVerizon Instagram for a chance to win a VIP LALIGA experience to “ElClásico”, the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on April 21, 2024 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain¹.

The grand prize includes a VIP LALIGA experience with tickets to the “ElClásico” game for two winners + a guest, including round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations, transfers, stadium tours, goodie bags and more.

There’s no purchase necessary to enter or win. The #SorteoDeElClásico is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules, visit www.GanaElClasico.com. To participate, just follow these easy steps:

1. Follow @TuVerizon on Instagram.

2. Like this post.

3. Tag a friend. To gain a bonus entry, tag an additional friend in a separate comment. Each individual comment including a tagged friend will count as a bonus entry (up to five) for a total of six entries.

You must have a non-private Instagram account to enter and have your account privacy setting set to “Off/”Public”. An Instagram account can be opened for free by downloading the Instagram application from the Apple store or Google Play.

One random drawing will be conducted at the conclusion of the sweepstakes period, to randomly select two (2) Grand Prize winners. Visit www.GanaElClasico.com to access the sweepstakes rules and regulations and details on how to participate.

Staying in touch with loved ones while traveling abroad has never been easier or more affordable

Whether you’re headed to Spain for ElClásico or another international destination — be sure to take advantage of Verizon's TravelPass myPlan perk, which gives you three days of TravelPass for just $10 per month². Plus, all Unlimited plans include unlimited calling to Mexico, and allow you to take your domestic talk, text and data allowances with you to Mexico at no additional charge.

1 * NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 3/25/24; ends at 11:59 PM ET 4/2/24. Gana El Clásico is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Sponsored by Verizon. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules, visit https://www.ganaelclasico.com/.

2 TravelPass Days requires line subscribed to an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate phone plan. Must be 18 yrs or older. Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon line. Add’l terms apply.

