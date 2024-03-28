Cannabix Technologies Announces Resignation of Kulwant Malhi

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) reports that Kulwant Malhi has resigned as President and Director of the Company.



Mr. Malhi is the CEO of privately held BullRun Capital Inc. and founded Cannabix Technologies Inc. in 2014 and was integral in Cannabix Technologies Inc. becoming a public company on the Canadian Securities Exchange and subsequent financing rounds.

Mr. Malhi states, “I am pleased to be leaving my Executive role at Cannabix and focusing on our other BullRun Capital early-stage incubations. I believe Cannabix is at a turning point towards proving its technology on a commercial foundation and I wish the Company well in future developments.”

The Company thanks Mr. Malhi for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

